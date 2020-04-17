|
Jeanette Marie Panzer, 92, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at Riverview Care Center in Crookston.
Jeanette was born in Crookston on July 1st, 1927, the daughter of Leo & Grace (Smith) Capistran. She attended public grade school and St. Joseph Academy through her early years and worked at various jobs throughout her younger life. On September 8th, 1947 Jeanette was united in marriage to Robert "Sparky" Panzer.
Jeanette and Sparky made Crookston their home, where they raised their four sons. Holidays were always a joyous time for the family as Jeanette loved to play the piano and sing with her boys. Her love of music was a gift she shared as her sons grew up, and they enjoyed it just as much as she did. Summer was Jeanette's favorite time of the year as the family spent time at their cabin on Union Lake. Swimming and watching the boats go by were always her favorite pasttimes, as were other summer activities. Jeanette was a stay at home wife and mother, and took pride in caring for her family. She loved to bake, read, play cards, listen to music, especially classical, opera and piano, and volunteer her time at the Rest Homes. Jeanette always had her famous homemade cookies ready for her grandkids when they'd come to visit, whether at home or the cabin. Family was very important to her as were her friends. Jeanette held strong to her Faith and Devotion. She was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and was given a Missions Pin for her many years of service. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women's Auxiliary, Great Northern Veterans Association, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, and held Lifetime membership in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Jeanette will be dearly and lovingly missed by her family.
Jeanette is survived by her sons: James Panzer, Warren Panzer, and John (Shelly) Panzer, all of Crookston: grand-children: Chris (Tim) Ackerman of St. Louis Park, MN, Amber (Adam) Theis of Baudette, MN, Brett Panzer of Shelton, WA, Breanna (Gray) Severson of Kalispell, MT, Brittany Panzer of Fargo, ND and Brooke Panzer of Crookston, MN; great-grandchildren: Danielle and Mya Goodfellow and William and Ben Ackerman; siblings: Norman Capistran of Lake Gaston, NC, Ardie Leguee of Crookston, Dorothy Denis of Moorhead, MN, Dennis Capistran of Detroit Lakes, MN, Marie (Marvin) St. Germain of Fosston, MN, and Rosie Klebs of Fosston, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends..
Jeanette was proceeded in death by her husband, Sparky; son, Earl Panzer; parents, Leo, Grace, and step-mother, Vada VanNorman; brothers, 1st Lt. Warren L.J. Capistran (WW2 Purple Heart Recipient), and Ronald Capistran; as well as, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Blessed be the life of Jeanette Marie Panzer.
Services for Jeanette Panzer will be held when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020