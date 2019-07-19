|
Joan Bernadette Barrus, 87, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston after a courageous battle with lung cancer, and with her loving family at her side. She had been a resident of the Villa since this past February.
Joan was born on June 25, 1932 at St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Dennis and Mary (Mattock) Harty. She grew up in Albert Lea, MN and was baptized and confirmed at the St. Theodore Catholic Church. She began her education at St. Theodore Elementary School and went on to graduate from Albert Lea High School with the Class of 1950. For the next several years Joan was employed by Northwestern Bell. She later met a young man, William L. Barrus, who was working for the Albert Lea Tribune newspaper. They were united in marriage at St. Theodore's on June 2, 1956. Their union would be ultimately blessed by the births of 5 children: Tim, Steve, Annie, John, and Susie. In 1963 the growing family left Albert Lea for Moorhead, MN and then in December of that year they moved to Crookston. Joan dedicated herself to her family for the next several years, and she and Bill were kept very busy keeping up with all the kids activities. Joan also served as a Campfire Girls leader during this time.
In l976 Bill and Joan opened Baloney Bill's Restaurant which they operated together until 1996. Sadly, on an early Monday morning, June 17, 1996, Bill passed away after battling heart failure for many months. After closing their business Joan began working at the American Legion Club until her retirement in 2007.
Joan was a devoted member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception parish, the Catholic Daughters, her Church Circle, and served as president of the Cathedral's Cursillo movement and Religious Education. She also held membership in the Crookston Eagles Auxiliary for over 45 years. Her favorite pastimes included bowling, reading, and cooking, while always trying out new recipes.
Joan loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than to be surrounded by their love and hugs, and all the wonderful commotion that comes from being a family that cares so much for one another.
Joan will be forever missed by her 5 children and their spouses: Timothy and Becky Barrus of Fargo, ND, Steve and Missy Barrus of Grand Forks, ND, Annie and Mark Perreault of Walker, MN, John and Norma Barrus of Crookston, and Susie and David Volker of Fisher, MN; 7 grandchildren: Christine (Greg) Ireland, Krystle (Dominic) Haugen, Patricia (Matt) Rau, Michael Barrus, Amanda (Zane) Baranski, Emily Barrus, and Kaydee Volker; 2 step-grandchildren, Ramona Kaiser and Alex Kaiser (special friend, Larissa), and 7 great-grandchildren. Joan is also survived by her sister, Mary Rita Spellman of Rosemount, MN; 2 sisters-in-law, Gail Harty of Glenville, MN and Mary Harty of Albert Lea, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to Bill, her beloved husband and best friend of over 40 years, Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Mary Harty; parents-in-law, Eugene and Dorathea Barrus; 4 brothers: Richard (Dorothy) Harty, Gerald (Rosemarie) Harty, Charles Harty, and Theodore Harty; and several Barrus family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tom (Louise) Conlin, Ranceford Barrus, Genevieve (Larry) Wilder, Charles (Grace) Barrus, Kay (Bill) Plantenberg, Francis (Elsie) Barrus, Rosemary (Norbert) Ebnet, and Lloyd (Julie) Barrus. May God richly bless the memory of Joan Bernadette Barrus.
Mass of Christian Burial for Joan Barrus will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston at 1:00pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Monday from 5-7pm, with a 7pm prayer service and time of sharing led by Deacon Dennis Bivens. Visitation will continue at the Cathedral for one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday. Interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 19 to July 20, 2019