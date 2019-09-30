|
JoAnn M. Palmer, 86, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at home.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home. Prayer Service will begin at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN, on Thursday, October 3, 2019. at 2:30 pm, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.
Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home. www.StenshoelHouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019