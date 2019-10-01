|
|
JoAnn M. Palmer, 86, of Crookston passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
JoAnn was born August 2, 1933 to Erwin and Fern (Johnson) Brunelle in Crookston, Minnesota. She grew up in Crookston and graduated from the Cathedral High School in 1951.
On May 4, 1954 she married Lawrence S. Palmer and together they raised their four children.
JoAnn worked many years in the area as a secretary, retiring in 1978 from UMC. A highlight of her working career was writing a speech for Hubert H. Humphrey and receiving personal Christmas cards from him for many years.
Jo loved time at her cabin on Twin Lakes, oil painting, canning and making the best caramel rolls!
Family was everything to Jo. She dedicated her life to her children. She will be remembered for her love and spoiling of her grandchildren, her feisty energy and her compassion for each and every one in her family. JoAnn and Larry were also Foster Parents for many years
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Larry; children, Nancy (Jerry) Sykes of Crookston, Lynn (Ricky) Oakes of Crookston, Timothy (Kristie) Palmer of Crookston and Rebecca (Larry) Lowe of Booneville, IN; grandchildren, Leah (Kevin Crocker) Oakes, Aaron (Jennifer) Sykes, Mandy (Justin) Bernardy, Samantha Lowe, Sarah (Scott) Ruark, Kelsey (Zack) Johnson, Mykl Palmer, Jacob Lowe, and Kathryn Lowe, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Charlie) Cammack, granddaughter in law, Melanie Oakes, 3 sisters-in-law, Doris (Bill) Janssen, Joni (Sherm) Tollefson, Bonny (Larry) Landwehr and beloved dog, Katie.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Chad Michael Oakes and brother, David Brunelle.
A visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home, 615 S. Minnesota, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will at 2:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery of Crookston. Stenshoel- Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.Stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019