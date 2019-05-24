|
|
John Ernest Love, 82, died in his winter home April 2, 2019 in LaFeria, Texas. Born January 16, 1937 to Ernest and Inez (Stroble) Love. He married Delores Peterson June 7, 1957. He has four children. John started school in Fisher, MN and graduated from the ASC in Crookston, MN. He worked for American Crystal starting in East Grand Forks, then went to Drayton, Hillsboro, and retired from Crookston. He worked in Fosston, MN, at Ace Hardware part time. John spent his retired years with his wife of 61 years between Island Lake, MN and LaFeria, TX. He enjoyed riding his 4 wheeler around the lake and visiting with his Island Lake friends.
John is survived by his wife Delores, son Jerry (Laura) Love, Warroad, MN, daughters Debbie (Merle) Ferry, Finley, ND, and Diana (Dennis) Kirkeby, Grand Forks, ND, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, brother Roger Love and sister Linda Bogert, and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, infant brother, Thomas, and son, Danny Love.
The memorial service will be held at Nesbit Cemetery, Mallory, Minnesota at 11:30 a.m. on June 1, 2019, with a gathering to follow in Fisher, MN at the Legion Hall.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019