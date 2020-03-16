|
|
John F. (Rick) McMenamy of Marengo Illinois, passed away Saturday February 22,2020 at the age of 74.
Rick, the son of the late LP (Duke) McMenamy and Betty (Gjelsness) McMenamy Majors was born on April 28,1945 in Grand Forks, ND. He was educated in the Grand Forks school system and graduated from Mayville State University with a degree in education. He taught Art in Wisconsin and Crookston, MN. He had a passion for music and played drums in many bands in the area, most notably was "Four Wheel Drive".
Rick and Coleen Holly were married in Wisconsin in 1967. Together they had five sons.
Rick is survived by his sons: Chris (Kim) and their children Maisie and Jack, Kelly (Pam) and their children Whitney and Duke and great grandson Conor, Casey (Chrissy) and their children Cody and Max, and Aaron and his daughter Edith. Brother Larry (Dianne) McMenamy, sisters:Marybeth McMenamy, Kathy (Brian) Johnson and Erin (Rick) Ziegelmann and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Cody, his parents and a brother Patrick McMenamy. A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles club in Crookston MN on March 21 at 7:30pm.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020