John Gary Letnes, age 80, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Eagan, MN.
Gary was born on September 22, 1939, in Halstad, MN, the son of the late John "Jack" and Vivian (Vigness) Letness. He was raised on the family farm in Andover Township and graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN. John was 18 when his father unexpectedly passed away and he took over the family farm. He also joined the North Dakota Air National Guard earning the rank of Staff Sergeant and was named Airmen of the year in 1969. On June 4, 1966, he was united in marriage to Nancy Boyer at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Beltrami, MN. The couple settled on Gary's farm just south of Crookston, where they raised their three children: Lisa, David, and Nicole in a very loving, Christian home. Gary was a lifelong farmer and served as a part time Polk County Sheriff's Deputy and Chief of the Crookston Police Reserve.
Gary was a very active member of his community. He was on the Andover Township Board for over 50 years, an officer for the Polk County Township Officer's Association, and served on boards for the Eldred Farmer's Elevator, the Farmer's Union Elevator, the Farmer's Union Oil Co., the building advisory committee for Crookston School District, as well as on the Regional Development Commission., and the Climax Lutheran Church Council. He was an Honorary Chapter Farmer for the Future Farmers of America and a project leader for the local 4-H club. He helped restore an abandoned cemetery in Andover Township. He was named Conservation Farmer of the year and he and his wife Nancy received West Polk County Farm Family of the year from the University of Minnesota.
Most of all Gary was a devoted family man and enjoyed travelling to Branson, MO, and Hawaii with Nancy and annual family vacations to Breezy Point Resort near Brainerd, MN. Gary spent endless hours pulling his children tubing and water skiing.
Gary is survived by his children, Lisa (Tim) Bender of Bemidji, MN, David (Yolanda) Letnes of Eagan, MN, and Nicole Letnes of Seattle, WA; 3 grandchildren, Nick (Kayla) Bender and Josh Bender of Bemidji, MN, and Aaron Letnes of Eagan, MN; and great granddaughter Harper Bender. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Letnes; father, Jack Letnes; mother, Vivian Barton; stepfather, Ralph Barton; and great grandson, Asher Bender.
A funeral service celebrating John's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Climax Lutheran Church in Climax MN. Pastor Joy Grainger will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:00 pm. The visitation will continue for one hour before the funeral on Monday. Interment will be at Berget Cemetery in Climax, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020