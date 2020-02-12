Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Climax Lutheran Church
Climax, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Climax Lutheran Church
Climax, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Letnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gary Letnes


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gary Letnes Obituary
John Gary Letnes, age 80, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Eagan, MN.

Gary was born on September 22, 1939, in Halstad, MN, the son of the late John "Jack" and Vivian (Vigness) Letness. He was raised on the family farm in Andover Township and graduated from Central High School in Crookston, MN. John was 18 when his father unexpectedly passed away and he took over the family farm. He also joined the North Dakota Air National Guard earning the rank of Staff Sergeant and was named Airmen of the year in 1969. On June 4, 1966, he was united in marriage to Nancy Boyer at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Beltrami, MN. The couple settled on Gary's farm just south of Crookston, where they raised their three children: Lisa, David, and Nicole in a very loving, Christian home. Gary was a lifelong farmer and served as a part time Polk County Sheriff's Deputy and Chief of the Crookston Police Reserve.

Gary was a very active member of his community. He was on the Andover Township Board for over 50 years, an officer for the Polk County Township Officer's Association, and served on boards for the Eldred Farmer's Elevator, the Farmer's Union Elevator, the Farmer's Union Oil Co., the building advisory committee for Crookston School District, as well as on the Regional Development Commission., and the Climax Lutheran Church Council. He was an Honorary Chapter Farmer for the Future Farmers of America and a project leader for the local 4-H club. He helped restore an abandoned cemetery in Andover Township. He was named Conservation Farmer of the year and he and his wife Nancy received West Polk County Farm Family of the year from the University of Minnesota.

Most of all Gary was a devoted family man and enjoyed travelling to Branson, MO, and Hawaii with Nancy and annual family vacations to Breezy Point Resort near Brainerd, MN. Gary spent endless hours pulling his children tubing and water skiing.
Gary is survived by his children, Lisa (Tim) Bender of Bemidji, MN, David (Yolanda) Letnes of Eagan, MN, and Nicole Letnes of Seattle, WA; 3 grandchildren, Nick (Kayla) Bender and Josh Bender of Bemidji, MN, and Aaron Letnes of Eagan, MN; and great granddaughter Harper Bender. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Letnes; father, Jack Letnes; mother, Vivian Barton; stepfather, Ralph Barton; and great grandson, Asher Bender.

A funeral service celebrating John's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Climax Lutheran Church in Climax MN.  Pastor Joy Grainger will be officiating.  A time of visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN, with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:00 pm.  The visitation will continue for one hour before the funeral on Monday.  Interment will be at Berget Cemetery in Climax, MN.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -