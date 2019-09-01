|
|
John Lee Parr passed away peacefully at his home under the care of his wife and hospice on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
John was born October 24, 1956 in Ada, MN to Eugene and Ina (Carlson) Parr. John married Terina McHarry on June 15, 1991. Together they raised their two sons, Vincent and Damian. John began working for the US Postal Service in 1987 and retired in 2014. John was active as one of Jehovah's Witnesses until his death.
John was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, and his mother, Ina. He is survived by his wife, Terina, and his sons, Vincent and Damian; a brother, Scott (Beth) Parr; and a sister, Michelle (Arlen) Bonde; as well as nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at the Fertile Community Center on Monday, September 2, at 2 pm.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019