Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Parr


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee Parr Obituary
John Lee Parr passed away peacefully at his home under the care of his wife and hospice on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

John was born October 24, 1956 in Ada, MN to Eugene and Ina (Carlson) Parr. John married Terina McHarry on June 15, 1991. Together they raised their two sons, Vincent and Damian. John began working for the US Postal Service in 1987 and retired in 2014. John was active as one of Jehovah's Witnesses until his death.

John was preceded in death by his father, Eugene, and his mother, Ina. He is survived by his wife, Terina, and his sons, Vincent and Damian; a brother, Scott (Beth) Parr; and a sister, Michelle (Arlen) Bonde; as well as nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at the Fertile Community Center on Monday, September 2, at 2 pm.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.