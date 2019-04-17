|
|
|
John Patrick Howlett III, 66, of Arlee, Montana, passed away in St. Ignatius, MT on Saturday, April 6.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 12:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Ignatius under the care of the Foster Funeral Home.
Viewing will be at the Foster Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, from 5-8:00 p.m.
Full obituary and condolences for the family may be found at: www.fosterfhandcrematory.com.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More