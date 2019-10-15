|
John St. Marie, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating and Deacon John Bruggeman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 5 – 8 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls, MN.
John Raymond St. Marie was born May 13, 1956 at Red Lake Falls, MN son of Raymond Philip and Odina Mae (LeFaivre) St. Marie. He was raised in Red Lake Falls and attended Lafayette high School graduating in 1975. He then went on to Chef training at East Grand Forks. John moved to Fargo where he worked at Sampson's Night club and the Speakeasy in Moorhead. He returned to Thief River Falls in 1979.
On August 30, 1980 he was united in marriage to Kami Robson in Thief River Falls, MN. To this union Zachary and Griffin were born. John worked at many places in the area including the Best Western, Evergreen, owned the Country Roads Supper Club in Red Lake Falls, MN, worked a short time at Mabel Murphy's in Fergus Falls, MN also at Petro Pumper, 7 Clans Casino and from 2006 until his health forced him to retire in 2018 he worked at Valley Home and the Thief River Falls Golf club.
John helped his mom on catering jobs, he enjoyed attending hockey games, and golfing. He loved going to food shows and different catering jobs. He enjoyed working with his boys in the Kitchen. The Chautauqua French Festival was one of his yearly highlights, where he would cook for the attendees.
John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Kami St. Marie of Thief River Falls, MN; sons Zachary (Cheyenne Keeler) St. Marie of Thief River Falls, MN and Griffin (Nikki Lee) St. Marie of Thief River Falls, MN; Nikki's daughter Ava Lee; Step-Mother Arlene St. Marie of Red Lake Falls, MN; brothers Robert (LeAnn Tangen) St. Marie of Fargo, ND, Tom (Mary) St. Marie of Rochester, MN, Mark St. Marie of Rock Springs, WY; sister Linda (Wayne) Yeager of Crookston, MN along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Odina and Raymond St. Marie, grandparents Joe St. Marie, Clem and Dulice Davis, Amelia LaFaivre and Louis LaFaivre.
CASKET BEARERS: Robert St. Marie, Tom St. Marie, Mark St. Marie, Linda Yeager, Bill Robson, Robert Robson and Darin Robson.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019