Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thornhill "Jack" Bone


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thornhill "Jack" Bone Obituary
John "Jack" Thornhill Bone, age 77, of Crookston passed away early Saturday, October 12 at the Riverview Hospital in Crookston after being ill for three years.

Jack was born on February 16, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas and proud to grow up in Wichita. He attended school in Wichita and afterwards enlisted in the United States Marine Corps being stationed in Hawaii. After being honorably discharged, he began his lifelong career in the computer field. He was proud to work with IBM, Northwest, and Delta Airlines. In 1983, he married Betty Peet and lived in the Minneapolis area before retiring. Betty and Jack moved to Crookston in 2005 where Jack became an active and dedicated member of the Eagles, including being a past president. He also enjoyed fishing and building and working on computers. His blunt and honest opinion will be cherished and missed by many.

Jack is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty; daughter, Jacquie Smith; sons, Kai and Robin Bone; stepchildren, Joan (Mike) Blomquist, Jim Limper and Richard Limper; several grandchildren; and sister Debi Edmiston. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Dawn Crenshaw.

A Memorial service will be October 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation one-hour prior at the Stenshoel – Houske Funeral Home of Crookston. Full Military Honors will follow the service at the funeral home, with luncheon and fellowship at the Eagles Club.

www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now