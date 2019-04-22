|
Jon William Perry Jr. was born April 17, 1959 in Crookston, Minnesota, the son of Jon and Marlys (Hackett) Perry. He passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Vergas, Minnesota at his home on Loon Lake.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Crookston. Jon grew up on the family farm outside of Crookston and graduated from Crookston High School. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota Crookston and studied agriculture.
On May 20, 1978, he was united in marriage to Penny Hetland at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Crookston. To this union five children were born. They made their home in Crookston and Jon continued to farm with his family.
In November of 1990, Jon and Penny bought the resort on Loon Lake, and they continue to run it today. He worked in construction and did drywalling over the years and was known to assist at the Vergas hardware store.
Jon was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Loon Lake where is served as an elder, helped usher, and participated in bible study. He enjoyed visiting with people, taking care of his pets, and restoring his model A. Jon's family was very important to him and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Penny Perry of Vergas; children: Jeremy Perry of New York Mills; Bryan (Vanessa) Perry of Vergas; Christopher (Dena) Perry of Golden Valley; April (Brian) Shimpa of Erskine; grandchildren: Dakota, Levi, Malayna, Abigail, Isabelle, Odelia, Lillian, Shelby, Hannah, Wayne; parents: Jon Sr. and Marlys Perry of Crookston; siblings: Debra (Lonn) Kiel of Crookston; Charles (Julie) Perry of Crookston; Robert Perry of Grand Forks, North Dakota; James (Patty) Perry of Crookston; and other extended family and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his daughter: Leah Perry; in-laws: Oreen and Fern Hetland; and a sister-in-law, Beth Perry.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019