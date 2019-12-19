|
|
Judith Ann Semeling, 78, of Nielsville, MN died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, ND.
Judith was born June 9, 1941 in Halstad, MN, the daughter of Oscar and Edythe (Ruthenberg) Engelstad. She grew up on the family farm in Nielsville, MN and attended school in Nielsville and Halstad. She married Bernard Semeling on January 3, 1959. Following their marriage they moved between Seattle, WA and Shelly, MN several times before finally settling at their farm home in Nielsville, MN. They enjoyed 16 plus years traveling to Arizona in the winters. Over the years Judith kept herself busy as a cook for the school, working at The Valley Journal and various banks and credit unions. In 1998, Judith started her own business "Home Spun". For the past 3 years Judith has made her home at Heritage House in Halstad where she continued to enjoy baking, quilting and volunteering wherever her time was needed.
She is survived by children, Lynnette Seaburg of Dilworth, MN, Pamela (Tim) Nelson of Belleview, NE, and Beth (Todd) Abrahamson of Duluth, MN, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother DuWayne Engelstad of Nielsville, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and Frank, her cat and loyal companion. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Semeling, parents Oscar and Edythe Engelstad, son-in-law Jeff Seaburg, granddaughter Stephanie Leigh Nelson, and 2 sisters-in-law Yvonne Engelstad and Ona Semeling.
Funeral Services: 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nielsville, MN.
Visitation: 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a 5:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, December 20, 2019 in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nielsville, MN.
Interment: St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery, Nielsville, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019