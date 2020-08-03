1/1
Julia Madonna Rutherford
1933-2020
Julia Madonna Rutherford, age 86, formerly of Fisher, MN, passed away at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Julia Madonna Fladeland was born on October 27, 1933, in Grand Forks, ND, to the late Andrew and Pauline (Guenther) Fladeland. As a child she lived in Buxton and Reynolds, ND, before the family finally settled in Red Lake Falls, MN, where she graduated high school. On July 20, 1952, she was married to Ronald Beiswenger and they made their home in Fisher, MN. Julia was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church and the Fisher Community as a whole. She was a charter member of the sewing club and was a part of the Ladies Aide and Women's Auxiliary. On January 27, 1979, she was married to Herbert Rutherford. They built a home in Fisher and Julia was still active in the church and community. Most of all, Julia was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She would go to all their sporting and school events and made sure to be there for everyone's birthdays, even traveling to North Carolina and Florida many times a year to be there for her grandchildren. To Julia, there was nothing more important to her than her family and her faith. She was a longtime and faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she received God's word and sacrament and passed that faith and devotion to her children and family. Blessed be her memory.

Julia's memory will be cherished by her children, Cynthia Beiswenger of East Grand Forks, MN, David (Debbie) Beiswenger of Fisher, MN, and Tim (Natalie) Beiswenger of Fargo, ND; stepchildren, Paul (Wanda) Rutherford of Euclid, MN, Pam (Gary) Gaides of Woodbury, MN, and Patti (Scott) Lysford of Detroit Lakes, MN; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Terry (Geri) Fladeland of Hatton, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Beiswenger and Herbert Rutherford; granddaughter, Paige Julia Beiswenger; parents, Andrew and Pauline Fladeland; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Wagner; and brothers, John and Teddy Fladeland.

A funeral service celebrating Julia's life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, MN, with a time of visitation one hour before. Pastor Doug Thompson will officiate. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Fisher, MN. Due to regulations for the Covid 19 pandemic only 100 will be able to attend the funeral service, 250 people for the graveside service, and masks and social distancing will be required.

Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
