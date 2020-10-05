June Violet Domier, 87 of Climax, MN died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Center, Crookston, MN under Hospice of the Red River Valley's care.
June Violet Domier was born June 30, 1933 in Shelly, MN the daughter of Peter and Edna (Johnson) Merkins. She grew up in Shelly, MN and graduated from Climax High School. She married Earlland Domier in Shelly, MN on June 30, 1951. She worked at the Climax School as a cook from 1970 to 2004.
She is survived by children, Earlland (Debby) Domier Jr, of Crookston, MN, Kim (Susan) Domier of Sioux Falls, SD, Leslie (Jane) Domier of Urbana, IL and Jody Domier of Colorado Springs, CO, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 sister Inez Tomten of Grand Forks, ND. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Pamela, sister Mary Lou Almlie, brother Earl Merkins and daughter in law Diane Opperud Domier.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Skatvold Cemetery, Climax, MN.
Social Distancing and Masks are Required. If needed, please bring your own chairs.
Interment: Skatvold Cemetery, Climax, MN.
