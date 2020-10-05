1/1
June Violet (Merkins) Domier
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Violet Domier, 87 of Climax, MN died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Villa St. Vincent Nursing Center, Crookston, MN under Hospice of the Red River Valley's care.

June Violet Domier was born June 30, 1933 in Shelly, MN the daughter of Peter and Edna (Johnson) Merkins. She grew up in Shelly, MN and graduated from Climax High School. She married Earlland Domier in Shelly, MN on June 30, 1951. She worked at the Climax School as a cook from 1970 to 2004.

She is survived by children, Earlland (Debby) Domier Jr, of Crookston, MN, Kim (Susan) Domier of Sioux Falls, SD, Leslie (Jane) Domier of Urbana, IL and Jody Domier of Colorado Springs, CO, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 sister Inez Tomten of Grand Forks, ND. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Pamela, sister Mary Lou Almlie, brother Earl Merkins and daughter in law Diane Opperud Domier.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Skatvold Cemetery, Climax, MN.

Social Distancing and Masks are Required. If needed, please bring your own chairs.

Interment: Skatvold Cemetery, Climax, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Home
2029 Central Ave Nw
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
(218) 773-2971
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved