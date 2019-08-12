|
|
Karen F. Knott, 70, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Red Lake Falls, MN, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and the care of Hospice of the RRV.
Karen was born August 18, 1948, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Ralph and Madeline (Perreault) Dupont. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony's in Terrebonne, educated and graduated from Red Lake Falls High School in 1966.
She was united in marriage to Frank Knott Jr. on February 4, 1967. They spent their lives traveling and raising their family.
Karen enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. She was also a talented seamstress who loved to sew for her children and create Christmas gifts for her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. She had a deep and abiding faith in God, which carried her through life.
She is survived by her husband Frank: daughters, Theresa (Virgil) Muscha, Diane (Rod) Lundeen; son Kevin (Kristie) Knott; 8 grandchildren.; brothers, Ronnie (Judy) Dupont, Gary (Elaine) Dupont, and Dean Dupont.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Glorianne Kargel, brother-in-law Darrell Kargel and sister-in-law Paulette Dupont.
Karen loved roses, so the family asks if flowers are sent to please consider including a rose in the arrangement to surround Karen in a field of beauty. Remembrance gifts can also be made to Hospice of the RRV.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13 from 5-7 with Prayer Service at 7 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Red Lake Falls, MN. Funeral will be Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019