Karen Louise (Lyngholm) Plante
1947 - 2020
Karen Louise (Lyngholm) Plante, 73, of Crookston, MN, died early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, in the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, surrounded by the love of her family, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's.
 
Karen was born in Crookston, Feb 19, 1947, the daughter of Lester and Evelyn (Gulseth) Lyngholm. She grew up in Crookston, and was united in marriage to Keith Plante on July 10, 1965 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Gentilly. Together they raised six children: Craig, David, Christopher, Bryan, Jennifer, and Joshua. In addition to raising their family, Karen worked to care for others, including at Lutheran Social Services and Eagles Wings.  She enjoyed traveling with Keith, playing Bingo, shopping for great bargains, and spending time with her family.  
 
Karen was a generous caretaker with an insatiable appetite for feeding people. She was always the first to open her door to family and friends, and made sure no one left the table hungry. She was courageous and compassionate, and lived her life in service of others, especially her children and grandchildren. 
 
Karen was blessed by and incredibly proud of her family: her beloved husband of forty-six years, Keith, who passed away in 2011; their 6 children: Craig (Carol), of Crookston, MN, David (Kent) of Minneapolis, MN, Christopher (Mary Kay), Bryan (Beth) Jennifer Nelson, and Joshua (Heather) all of Crookston; 14 grandchildren: Jacob, Aaron (Kayla), Kelsey, Kalie and her husband Evan, Austin and his wife Jamie, Brandon, Cody, Camden, Andrew, James, Ian, Cella, Will, Janelle, Taylor, and Jase; and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves one sibling, Robert (Ruth) Lyngholm of Rochester, MN. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Evelyn, and her husband, Keith.        
 
A memorial service and celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. 
 
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston, MN.

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
