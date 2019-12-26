|
Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Hanson, 59, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born to Howard and Evelyn (Brekken) Hanson on November 7, 1960 in Crookston, MN. Kathy was a 1979 graduate of Crookston Central High School and attended Moorhead State and Concordia College. Currently a resident of Eden Prairie, MN Kathy was Vice President of Operations for Lease Finance Group in Minnetonka, MN for 28 years. She recently became the Vice President of Lease Operations at Bridgewater Bank developing their leasing division.
Kathy loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, patio sitting in the early morning on Silver Lake, traveling, and shopping for family and friends. She was smart, funny, caring and a delight to be with. She will be so sadly missed by her family: Mother, Evelyn Hanson, Crookston, MN; siblings: Robert (Rene) Hanson, Derby, KS; Beverly/Jeannie (Andy) Tucker, Lexington, KY; brother-in-law Don (Joy) Martodam, Hawley, MN; Duane (Karen) Hanson, Crookston, MN; Jim (Nancy) Hanson, Okemos, MI; Connie (Brian) Schendel, West Fargo, N.D.; Susie (Jon) Ewers, Inver Grove Heights, MN; 17 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Dad, Howard Hanson, and her sister, Sandi Martodam.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kathleen Marie Hanson will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN, with The Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the Cathedral on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.
