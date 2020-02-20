|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Kathleen Yvette "Kathy" (Menard) Brule
1947 - 2020
Kathleen Yvette "Kathy" Brule, 73, of rural Gentilly, passed away Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, due to treatment complications for pancreatic cancer with loving family by her side.
Kathy was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Crookston on January 19, 1947, to Gerard "Minnie" and Gladys (Boucher) Menard. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anne's Catholic Church and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1965. Kathy was united in marriage to David Allen Brule on November 14, 1964 at St. Anne's, which was the beginning of a love story that would span 55 years and, according to Dave, would grow to include, "5 beautiful children, 15 beautiful grandchildren, and 5 beautiful great-grandchildren." The couple made their home in Gentilly township where they farmed up until the present day.
Throughout the years, Kathy suffered multiple medical adversities in her life, to which she never asked "why me," but rather "why not me?" She spent most of her life as a homemaker, but when she was able, she enjoyed part-time employment at several businesses in Crookston, including as a car hop at Your Host, a receptionist at Johnson Photography, a bingo worker at the , an outreach worker with Rural Life Outreach, a receptionist at Rud Chiropractic, and a bookkeeper for the family farm, as well as being a longtime Amway distributor.
Kathy was a devoted member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church where she previously taught religious education, served as a trustee, and did their bookkeeping. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and St. Anne's Sodality, and also served on the Gentilly Township Board, was a charter member of the Gentilly Jaycee Women, and was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary.
Kathy had several hobbies throughout her lifetime, including participating in bowling leagues, cross stitching, crossword puzzles, strategy games, reading, watching sci-fi movies, and following current events. She will always be remembered for her deep and abiding love for her beloved husband, David, and the family they were so proud of.
Kathy is survived by the love of her life, David, and their five children: Theresa (John) Haggerty, Crookston, MN; Tammy (Jim) Shaver, Mentor, MN; Thomas Brule, Crookston, MN; Todd (Vickie) Brule, Gentilly, MN; and Tara (Joe) Bushaw, Crookston, MN; 15 grandchildren: Katie (Mike) Salveson, Trevor and Derek Haggerty, Tyler and Lindsey Shaver, Jace and Jordynn Brule, Kaseylea (Justin) Bombardier, Taylor Bushaw (Garet Schmiedeberg), Joseph Bushaw (Matthew Hommel), David, Danielle, Karsyn, Karter, and Toby Bushaw; 5 great-grandchildren: Lucas and Owen Salveson, Kaliyahna and Camdyn Johnson, and Avalea Bombardier; Brother: Gary (Sue) Menard, Crookston, MN; Sisters: Janelle Menard, Grand Forks, ND; Gail (Dwain) Carlson, Fertile, MN; and Bonnie Olson, Crookston, MN; 3 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Roland "Sonny" and Carole Brule of Red Lake Falls, MN; Eddie and Delores Desrosier, Roseau, MN; and Ken and Emily Steil of Duluth MN, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her cousin and friend, Carol "Cookie" (John) Evenson, her "soul sister," Marti Newquist, Crookston, MN; and her best friend, Faith Knott, Red Lake Falls, MN
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Stephen, and parents-in-law, Noel and Lucille Brule. May God Bless the memory of Kathleen Yvette Brule.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy Brule will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation will be at the Cathedral on Friday, February 21st, from 5-7:00pm, with a 7pm prayer service, and will continue at the Church for one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery at Gentilly in the spring.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020