Keith Douglas Swenson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 29, 2020, at his home in Fertile MN after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Keith was born on January 25, 1955 to August and Clarine (Ellingson) Swenson in rural Fertile. The middle child of 5 boys, Keith was raised on the family farm where he developed his love of farming and animals. Keith attended Fertile-Beltrami High School graduating in 1973. While in school he was active in many things. He loved sports, was active in the FFA, and was an accomplished singer in the Fertile-Beltrami Choir. He was a lively member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed.
After graduating high school, he attended Alexandria Technical School for Law Enforcement. He was united in marriage to Kathryn (Scully) Swenson of Gentilly MN on July 1st 1978. They lived on the family farm with their 4 children; Les, Kiley, Katie and Danny.
After college, Keith returned to the farm and continued working with his father and brother, David. In 1984, Keith decided to finish his Law Enforcement Degree. In the fall of 1984, Keith was hired as a patrol officer in Fertile and Winger MN. In 1987, he was promoted to Chief of Police of Fertile, MN. While serving as Fertile's Chief of Police, he was interviewed by a New York Times reporter, who wrote an article on life as a small town policeman. The Article ran in 18 major papers throughout the United States.
In the fall of 1989, Keith became a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy. When he moved to the Sheriff's office, the family's dairy farm herd was sold. David and Keith continued on as grain farmers after the official retirement of their father in the late 1980's. While with the Sheriff's office, Keith was a Training Officer, Detective, and Patrol Deputy. Keith loved being a police officer, and loved helping people. He had a calming spirit and at any scene or call he arrived at, his deep and soothing voice made people at ease. Everyone knew his voice whether on the police radio or just in a crowd. Keith met everyone with a warm smile, a hello, and a firm hand shake. Many close friends were also family.
In the fall of 2007 Keith retired from the Sheriff's office after 23 years in law enforcement. Keith still kept up with the officers after his retirement. He took part in the retired officers range shoot and always looked forward to it.
While on the farm, Keith loved being out in the tractor, it was his calming time. He often took his grandchildren with and always offered a good lunch and handful of toys, whether it was Tonka trucks or Barbie's. He just loved having the kids with him. He continued farming with his brother and son-in law on the family farm and worked part time on Mark Lehman's farm until his full retirement in the spring of 2018.
Seven years ago, Keith found love when he was set up on a blind date and met Mare. They instantly hit it off and he found his life partner and best friend. The joy and happiness they found together is inspiring and one to be envious of. They made the most of their life together and took every opportunity to travel and enjoy each other's company. They also spent many weekends at the lake with family and on camping trip getaways. Keith was loved and cared for by Mare until his death.
Keith adored being a father, brother, uncle, and best of all, Papa. Keith lived for quality time, especially with his family.
Keith is survived by Marilyn Buness Fontaine; his children, Les Swenson, Kiley (Trevor) Desrosier, Katie (CJ) Sip, and Danny (Sarah) Swenson; grandchildren and pride and joy, Quinten, McKenna, Langdon, Bristen, Cooper, Kasen, and Brexley; brothers, Dave (Ruthie) Swenson, Mike (Linda) Swenson and Tony (Diane) Swenson; and sister in law, Sue Castle. Sisters in Law: Karen (David) Hagin, Korene (Steve) Maynard, and brothers in law: Dan (Karen) Duquette and Dale (Roxanne) Scully. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends/family, Ron and Dawn Jackson and Carol and Dale Mackowick and their families.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents: August and Clarine; Brother Steve; mother and father in law, Roy and Mertle Scully; and sister in law, Mary E. Swenson.
Funeral: 11:00AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fertile, MN.
Visitation: Friday from 5:00-7:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00 at Concordia Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Erikson-Vik-Ganje Funeral Home of Fertile, Minnesota.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020