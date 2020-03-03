|
|
LaRayne Morvig (Grove) of Sun Lakes AZ, passed away February 27, 2020, one week after her 91st birthday.
She was born in Climax, MN on February 20, 1929. She married Obert Morvig on February 25, 1948 at her parents home in Climax, on a cold and snowy day. They had 3 children: LouAnn, Kathy, and Richard. And after many moves, finally settled in Moorhead, MN.
LaRayne was an amazing mother who loved being with her children. She sewed many of their clothes, as well as her own.
LaRayne enjoyed baking, gardening and crafting. She loved singing and playing piano. And as a teenager sang in duets and small groups, and later with the "Southwest Singers" in Arizona.
In December 1980 LaRayne and her daughter LouAnn, opened "The Korner of Fashion" (women's clothing store) in the Moorhead Center Mall. She loved going to market, interacting with customers, and creating the displays in the store.
In 1995 Obert and LaRayne moved to Sun Lakes, AZ and built the home of their dreams. Both were so excited and truly loved Arizona... golfing, exploring, and making new friends. Obert unfortunately passed away in 1999, after they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1998.
LaRayne continued to enjoy Arizona...golfing, traveling, and enjoying time with family (especially her grandchildren Nathan, Brandon, and Taylor). She loved playing cards and games, and also found joy in her bible study group.
LaRayne always had a joke to share, with a wonderful sense of humor.
Since 2002 she was grateful to have her son Richard with her, as they spent precious time together.
LaRayne will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kathy Willis (Earl) of Loveland, CO; son, Richard Morvig of Tolleson, AZ; son-in-law, David Skrei of Moorhead, MN; grandsons Nathan Skrei (Darla) of Tacoma, WA and Brandon Skrei (Stephanie) of Moorhead, MN; granddaughter Taylor Willis of Loveland, CO; great-grandchildren Brady, Tiffany and Kaitlyn Skrei of Tacoma, WA and Ethan Sculthorp of Moorhead, MN; sister, Carol Caouette (Bob) of Apache Junction, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.
LaRayne was proceeded in death by her loving husband Obert; daughter, LouAnn Skrei (Morvig); parents Arthur and Idella Grove; brothers Mike, Vernon and Ken Grove; sisters-in-law Lois Grove and Betty Morvig; and brother-in-law Chester Morvig.
LaRayne's family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their support and comfort.
A celebration of LaRayne's life will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 1:30pm in Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020