Sr. Laurian Lasha, age 90, of Mount St. Benedict in Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday evening, January 2, 2020, at the Villa St. Vincent. Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Laurian will be held at 11:00am, Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Mount St Benedict with The Rev. Mario Prada, presiding. Visitation will be at the Chapel on Sunday from 5-700pm, with a 7:00pm vigil service, and will continue for one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday. Interment will be in the Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in the spring. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020