|
|
Laurie Ann (Meyer) Benoit died on Wednesday, January 15th of 2020, peacefully surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her Crookston home at the age of fifty-seven.
Laurie was born July 9th of 1962 at Bethesda Hospital in Crookston MN. Laurie was raised on the family farm in rural Crookston with eight other siblings. Growing up she was known for her wild imagination and sense of adventure. Laurie attended Crookston High School where she graduated in 1980. After high school, she continued to work on the family farm and also as a housekeeper at Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home until she met and married Brian Benoit of Crookston, MN. Brian and Laurie were united in marriage on June 6,1987 at Grace Lutheran Church. They had 3 wonderful children and was blessed to have the full-time job of being a Stay at Home Mom, her favorite job. In 1997, at the age of thirty-six, she defied all odds and became a cancer survivor. When her kids were grown and on their own, she then became a caretaker for her Mother, Norma (Meyer) Swenson. Throughout her life she remained dedicated to her faith, her friends and most of all, her family.
Laurie was known for her silly sense of humor, her kindness, and her ability to bring people together. She had a love of gardening, horses, drawing, music, baking, and canning with family and friends. She loved laughing and joking; there were many a late night in the kitchen with family, giggling, and sweets. Later in life she enjoyed every moment with her three Grandchildren, especially feeding them candy and teaching them her humor.
Laurie was blessed with a large family that included three children, Cheriese (Andrew) Nyberg of Staples, MN, Travis Benoit of Gentilly, MN, and Henry Benoit of Grand Forks ND; three Grandchildren Kaelyn and Vearie Nyberg and Chase Benoit. Laurie was also blessed with eight siblings Jeanne (Richard) Gottschalk of Truman, MN, Bonnie (Les) Schulte of Loganville, WI, Steven (Sue) Meyer of Fisher, MN, Norman (Delilah) Meyer of Crookston, Joe (Connie) Meyer of Mankato, MN, Mark (Cindy) Meyer of Crookston, Sandra (Gerald) Landby of Roosevelt MN, and Wendy (Brent) Gullekson of Beltrami, MN. Laurie also had many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents (George and Geneva Seaton; Theodore and Marie Meyer), her parents (Norma and Henry Meyer), her Mother and Father In Law (Florence and Ray Benoit), and her brother Norman Meyer.
She is loved and will be sorely missed until we meet her again in our heavenly home, or as Laurie would say, "see you in the funnies".
A Funeral Service for Laurie will be celebrated at the Grace Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN, at 11:00 am, on Monday, January 20, 2020, with Pastor Noah Thompson, presiding. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with a 7:00 pm prayer service, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston, MN, in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020