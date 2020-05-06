|
LaVerne A. Johnson, 93, Moorhead, MN, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence and under care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
LaVerne was born October 23, 1926, in Flom, MN, to William and Elisa (Thompson) Buckle. When she was five years old, her family moved to Kathryn, ND. They later moved to Valley City, ND, where LaVerne graduated from College High School in 1944. That same year, she started working for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. On October 2, 1949, LaVerne was united in marriage to Victor Johnson in Valley City. They made their home in Moorhead and were active members at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. LaVerne enjoyed attending Bible study, Cheer Circle and volunteering her time at church. After 27 years working for Northwestern Bell and Quest, LaVerne retired.
LaVerne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She instilled in her children the meaning of family and faith, and exemplified true grace and love in all her actions. With her family being her number one priority, LaVerne fought tirelessly for the rights of the disabled and because of that fight, LaVerne's daughter Laura, was taught to read, write, and manage a checkbook. Her persistence in advocating for the disabled opened many educational and vocational opportunities to others. LaVerne cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren and always took the opportunity to let them know how proud she was of their accomplishments.
LaVerne is survived by her husband of 70 years, Victor of Moorhead, one daughter, Vicki (Marshall) Olson of Monticello, MN, one son, Jerald of Fall City, WA; three granddaughters, Michelle (Nathan) Yeager, Jessica (Graham) Ashe, and Megan Johnson. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Noah, MaKenna, Aidan, Kalyn Yeager and Archer Ashe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Laura Johnson, five sisters, one brother, and one grandson, Brock Olson.
Memorials to be sent to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead, to Hospice of the Red River Valley or CCRI Memorial Service for LaVerne will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at a later date.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead, MN. Online guestbook at www.korsmofuneralservice.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020