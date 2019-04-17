|
Lawrence Everett "Bud" Lien was called to his heavenly home on February 27, 2019. He passed peacefully after a brief illness and surrounded by family. Bud was born in Lakota, North Dakota on February 16, 1935 to Clarence and Agnes Lien, joining his older sister, Clarine. The young Lien family soon relocated to Crookston, Minnesota, where he attended local schools and until his enlistment in the US Air Force in 1953. After honorably completing his service to his country, Bud began his career at automobile dealers in Crookston and Minneapolis. He was then prompted by a former co-worker and friend to accept a position at San Jose Ford in 1961. Soon thereafter he accepted another positon at Joe Kerley Lincoln Mercury where his career would span 43 years until his retirement in 2005. It was in the early years in San Jose that he and Agnes (nee Koolstra), also originally from Crookston, were married. They were blessed with three sons. Bud served his church family at SJCRC for over 55 years in many capacities: greeter, coffee server, youth leader, custodian, building & grounds committee member, deacon and elder. Bud's faith was prominent in how he lived his life. His prayer for family and friends was that they too would come to a saving faith in Jesus Christ. Romans 8:1-17.
Bud is survived by his wife Agnes and three sons, Jeff and Paige (Canterbury), Mike and Laura (Sullivan) and Ken. He is also survived by five beloved granddaughters, Clara, Briana, Aubrey, Cassidy and Amanda, sisters in-law and brothers in-law, and nine nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by his parents and sister.
Interment was private at Los Gatos Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service was held at San Jose Christian Reformed Church, 5150 Camden Avenue, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to the SJCRC / Bud Lien Memorial Gift Fund. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.beddingfieldfuneralservice.com. Beddingfield was in charge of arrangements.
