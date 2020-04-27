|
Lawrence Joseph Brunelle, L.J. Brunelle, age 103 and 11 months 24 days, passed away at Sanford Health Center in Thief River Falls, MN on April 24, 2020
Lawrence Joseph Brunelle was born May 4, 1916 in rural Red Lake Falls, MN. His parents were Alfred J. and Virginia M. (Grenier) Brunelle.
Lawrence grew up on the family farm and at age 17 he was trucking and hauling grain. He enjoyed driving Ford trucks especially his 1954 F600 Ford grain truck. He also worked as a hired hand for neighboring farmers and liked to ride in the new technology updated farm equipment. With this affinity for farm equipment he would often attend the annual Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, MN.
In 1954 a newly built sugar factory was opened, he worked as a filter operator at American Crystal Sugar in Crookston, MN for 7 years.
He was a photographer all his life, even taking pictures through the windows of The Valley Home where he resided the past couple years. At 100 years old he was honored for his photography at the French Metis Chautauqua held annually at Huot, MN. He appreciated his French ancestry and when spoken to in French, he'd return in French.
He also recorded music and narratives on special recording equipment he owned. He later would record videos of small town events, notably, the local swing bands, parades and chautauquas. He enjoyed listening to old country cowboy songs, swing band, classics and fiddle music.
As a young man, Lawrence enjoyed riding motorcycles and he would often talk about his ownership of an Indian Motorcycle. He also was intrigued with airplanes, especially crop spraying planes.He once rode in the crop spraying plane tank so he could photograph from the air! He would often tell the story of Charles Lindbergh landing his plane in Red Lake Falls, MN because Lindbergh came to visit his sister. He took a photograph of Lindbergh's plane outside of town after it landed.
He had a great interest in VolkWagons, especially the VW Bug. He bought a 1961 sky blue bug which he drove for several years and in October of 2012, at 96 years old, he purchased another new VW bug.
Two of Lawrence's favorite sayings were; "Time Changes Everything" and "I'm still percolating". He was delighted in telling stories of yesteryears, especially those about old friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Henry, Patrick and Enthyeme; sisters: Florida and Blanche.
A graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Red Lake Falls, MN will be held at a later date with Father Rick Lambert presiding.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020