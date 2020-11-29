1/1
Lee Bendickson
1948 - 2020
Lee Bendickson... Who's on first? Not Lee. He will be found playing third base. He hit a solid run on Nov. 17, 2020 and is now "safe at Home." His lifelong love for sports, especially baseball, may have begun the day he was born, May 29, 1948, in Crookston, MN. He often reminisced of neighborhood street hockey and baseball games, the many Bendickson Family Picnic softball games and a high school career playing varsity baseball all four years. He was a loyal supporter of Twins Baseball, Vikings Football, Rush Hockey and Post 22 Baseball rarely missing a home game.

Lee's service in the USAF led him to Europe and ignited an interest in travel. In recent years he traveled to every MLB park except Seattle. A trip to Seattle planned for 2020 was postponed due to Coronavirus scheduling restrictions. Other excursions often included hiking in State and National Parks, visiting Presidential Libraries as well as family and friends and sightseeing wherever the travels led.

Although a quiet-natured man of few words, Lee thoroughly enjoyed catching up with former customers from his 25+ year career at ISC (now Adams ISC). Lee often mentioned being grateful for his work "dragging" him into the computer age. He enjoyed having access to all that technology made possible but was quick to acknowledge learning to use new devices or applications was frustrating.

Lee is survived by his wife, Carol Nielsen; three sons, Brett, TJ and Matt; a daughter, Stacey (Bruggeman); one brother, Dean; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Sally, and a brother, Les.

Services, with military honors, will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial is being established to support healthy activities for youth.

Lee's online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 29, 2020
Ozzie & Bev Osheim and staff offer our sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
