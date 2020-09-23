1/1
Leo James Tucker
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Leo James Tucker, 90, of East Grand Forks, MN died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Leo Tucker was born August 25, 1930 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Benjamin and Cora (Hutchinson) Tucker. He grew up in rural Euclid, MN area. He graduated in 1948 from Fisher, MN High School. He farmed in the Euclid, MN area. He married Gladys Casmey in Euclid, MN on November 3, 1949. She passed away on April 30, 1972. He married Eileen Donarski in Euclid, MN on October 23, 1976. He worked at Parkwood Place in Grand Forks as a security guard retiring in 2005.

He is survived by his wife Eileen of East Grand Forks, MN, son James (Rhonda) Tucker of Euclid, MN, daughter in law Arlene Tucker, of Hermantown, MN, step children, Mary Templeton of Plymouth, MN, JoAnne Drews of Big Lake, MN, and Renae Kalmbacher of Crystal, MN, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and 1 brother Ralph (Carol) Tucker, of Grafton, ND. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Gladys, son Daniel, brother Harold and 2 sisters, Marion Yates and Luella Campen.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN. Service will be live streamed on Dahl Funeral Home Facebook page.
***State mandated masks and social distancing will be required***
Visitation: 1-2 PM, Tuesday at the church.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, MN

www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
or

