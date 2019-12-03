|
Leo Roy, age 84, of Waubun, MN, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Naytahwaush, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen, MN, on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen. Online website: www.andersonfamilyfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019