Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Roy

Send Flowers
Leo Roy Obituary
Leo Roy, age 84, of Waubun, MN, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Naytahwaush, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen, MN, on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Anne's Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Mahnomen. Online website: www.andersonfamilyfh.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -