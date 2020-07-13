Les Murphy of Scottsdale, AZ passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Mesa, AZ on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born March 25, 1939 in Crookston, MN to Roy V. Murphy and Laura E 'Donahue' Murphy. He grew up on the family farm in Fisher, MN. Les was a graduate of Fisher High School. He served in the US Air Force Reserve. Les had a strong work ethic. In his early years he worked for neighboring farmers, worked on the railroad, at Bridgeman Creamery, and UPS among others.

Les moved west to AZ in 1964 joining his brother Virgil establishing a variety of successful businesses. The brothers became strong supporters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Scottsdale.

Les married Beverly Mulcahy and to that marriage three sons were born, Scott Kevin (Kathy), Jeffrey Steven (Rachel), and Lon Michael Murphy all of AZ. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, his siblings, Debbie Herold, Mary Seifert, Leigh 'Chuck' (Joan), Royal (Karen), and Ralph Murphy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Laura, brothers Virgil & Brad Murphy, brother-in-laws Ken Harold & Richard Seifert, sister-in-law Jan Murphy, nieces Marcella and Shannon Murphy.

Les was a proud Irishman. He enjoyed life with his family and friends. He fought through adversity without complaint.

Because of COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the donor's choice.

Arrangements provided by Messinger Indian Mortuary

