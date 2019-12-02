|
Linda Arlene Widme, 74, Moorhead, passed away November 21, at home. A Memorial service is scheduled for Monday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead with visitation scheduled the hour prior the service.
Linda was born March 2, 1945 at Jamestown, ND to Leonard and Anna (Erickson) Widme. She graduated from Crookston Central High School and Moorhead State College with a degree in English. Her love for books led to a career in college bookstores. She first worked at the Moorhead State College bookstore and then for over 30 years at the Concordia College Cobber Bookstore with the last several years as manager.
Linda had a passion for the welfare of animals, reading, discussion groups and playing Mahjong with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Richard Samuelson and faithful dog, Foster. She is survived by her sister Lois Samuelson, niece Lisa Samuelson (fiance Jamie Ouradnik), nephew Eric Samuelson (Janel) and great niece and nephews Annika, Ronik and Oskar Samuelson.
Memorials may be directed to Concordia College, Minnesota State University Moorhead Foundation or Homeward Animal Shelter.
Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019