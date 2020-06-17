Linda Louise Ball, age 52, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service for Linda will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.
Online Guestbook: www.stenshoelhouske.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home of Crookston, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.