|
|
Lois Maxine Fevig, 93, of Crookston MN, passed away peacefully at Villa St. Vincent early Monday morning, November 11, 2019, with family by her side. She had come to the Villa for comfort care only four days before.
Born at Fargo, ND on October 16, 1926, Lois was the daughter of Walter and Rosalind (Larson) Drake. She grew up in Kragnes, MN, was baptized and confirmed at the Oak Mound Lutheran Church, and attended the Oak Mound Elementary School. In 1936 Lois came with her family to Crookston and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1946. She then began employment as a secretary-bookkeeper for Otto Eickhof & Sons and later with Red River Alfalfa, also an Eickhof company. Lois enjoyed her work very much, and in today's parlance she would have had the title of executive assistant.
On December 19, 1964 Lois was united in marriage to Alton Fevig at Crookston's First Presbyterian Church. Lois had been a member of the Church since the age of 9 and it was a very important part of her life. She served on several committees and was very giving of her time and talents wherever needed. Lois was an avid reader and lover of poetry. She could recite long verses by heart and her grandkids marveled at how sharp she remained well into her 9th decade. Lois leaves a legacy of love for her family, many precious memories, and she will be missed dearly.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Jody Hanson and husband, Bruce, of Crookston, MN; son, Ford Symonds and wife, Mary, of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 grandchildren: Karna and Scott Rhodes, of Billings, MT, Brock Hanson, Seth and Molly Hanson, and Marley and Sam Melbye, all of Crookston, and Michael and Brittney Symonds of Savage, MN; 5 great-grandchildren: Jace and Drake Rhodes, Hatton James Hanson, and Addison and Mitchell Symonds; and a sister-in-law, Donna Drake of Great Falls, MT. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Alton, who passed away on March 11, 2004; her parents; a sister, Phyllis Drake; brother, Donald Drake; and baby daughter, Lori-Beth. Blessed be the life of Lois Maxine Fevig.
The funeral service for Lois Fevig will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 15, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Crookston with Pastor Kevin Hackney, officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral. A graveside service will be held later in the day at the Oak Mound Cemetery near Kragnes, MN.
www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019