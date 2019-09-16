|
|
Lonnie R. Sullivan, 58, of Crookston transitioned into spirit on September 13, 2019 with her family by her side at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston.
Lonnie was born April 6, 1961 to Donald and Betty (Johnson) Fontaine in Crookston, Minnesota. She delivered papers as a child in Crookston, moved to Michigan for some time and returned home to care for and be closer to her family.
On June 5, 1999 she married Michael Sullivan and in 2000 she graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota – Crookston.
She worked for the D.A.C of Polk county for many years and brought joy, help and care to many members of the community. Lonnie truly loved every moment with her D.A.C family.
Lonnie enjoyed canning and cooking, after Mike would do all the weeding in the garden, for friends and family. Time at the cabin on Union Lake was precious to Lonnie and her care and comfort to others was shared anywhere she went. She was a pretty cool mom to her children and everyone who needed one! Even in her own tough days, her infectious smile and generosity was shared with anyone who was with her. Lonnie's compassion and care for others will truly be missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Mike; children, Kendall McLeod and Adam (Paige) Sullivan; grandkids, Ty and Joy Sullivan; siblings, Beverly Menke, Donald Fontaine, Jimmy (Lori) Fontaine and Bonnie (Randy) Boushey, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Lonnie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sherry King.
A Celebration of life for Lonnie Sullivan will be at 7pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Stenshoel – Houske Funeral Home, 615 S. Minnesota St. Crookston, MN 56716 with visitation from 5:00 – 7:00pm Friday. A private family inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery of Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019