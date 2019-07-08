|
|
Lorraine A. Grove, 89, Fargo, ND died on Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at Elim Care Center, Fargo, ND
Lorraine, born February 17, 1930, was one of 12 children born to William and Mabel (Johnson) Schipper. She was raised on the farm her father homesteaded near Euclid, MN. She was united in marriage to Telbert Grove on April 18, 1953 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, Crookston, MN. They made their home on the family farm near Climax Minnesota.
Family meant everything to Lorraine. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Kevin) Muhonen of West Fargo, and Todd (Karen, deceased) of Lincoln NE; 5 grandchildren: Mindy Muhonen, Katie (Jared) Heller, Becky (Nils) Eberhardt, Tyler and Ajana Grove; six great grandchildren: Garrett, Loralei, Jake, Logan, Danika, & Jensen; her beloved sister Darlene and brother Richard.
Lorraine's wishes were to have everyone wear bright, cheerful colors to her service.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Sand Hill Lutheran Church, rural Climax MN.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center
westfuneralhome.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 8 to July 9, 2019