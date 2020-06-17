Lorraine Amiot
Lorraine B. Amiot, 97, of Coon Rapids, MN, and a former longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Park River Estates Care Center. Lorraine's son, Maurice Amiot, passed away on May 6, 2020, after suffering a stroke several months ago. A public Service of Committal will be held for both Lorraine and Maurice at 4:00pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston with Deacon Dan Hannig, officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing rules and masks are recommended.
