Lorraine B. Amiot, 97, of Coon Rapids, MN, and a former longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Park River Estates Care Center.
Lorraine was born at her parents' home in Crookston, MN on December 4, 1922, the daughter of Eldage and Leontive (Reopelle) Brule. She was raised on the family farm along with her four brothers and was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Throughout her life Lorraine was dedicated to her faith. She was educated in Crookston schools and after graduating from high school went on to become a health aid at the Mount St. Benedict Monastery. Lorraine adored the Sisters and they deeply adored her as well. She was employed with them until her retirement.
As a young lady, Lorraine was united in marriage to Meddy Amiot, and the couple made their home in Crookston. Meddy was serving with the US Army at the time and was soon deployed, returning to Crookston following his honorable discharge. Lorraine and Meddy would be blessed by the birth of their son, Maurice, born on July 8th, 1949. Sadly, when Maurice was only nine-months old Meddy passed away from leukemia. Lorraine devoted her life to her son and raised him as a single parent. Eventually her family grew to embrace a daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren who brought such joy to her life. Lorraine considered herself fortunate to enjoy summer cabin time and trips with them, and the loving bond they all shared. The trips consisted of lots of croquet, cards, boating, long walks, and of course many laughs. Lorraine was able to remain in her Crookston home for many years until eventually her son, Maurice, felt it best to move her closer to him. Her new home became nearby Park River Estates in Coon Rapids, where she enjoyed many activities and the opportunity to make new friends. Maurice, Nancy, and their family would visit Lorraine often and of course play cards.
In her 'spare time' Lorraine's life in Crookston centered around helping at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the weekly bulletins, bowling, playing cards, knitting and embroidery. She was always making special gifts for friends and family. Lorraine very actively volunteered her time at the Golden link Senior Center, and in June of 2013 was honored as Experienced American of the Month by the Golden Link and Crookston's Park and Recreation Department. Lorraine enjoyed visiting with people and will be remembered as a very humble, selfless lady who loved her family and her Lord with all her heart.
Lorraine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Maurice and Nancy Amiot of Anoka, MN; 2 grandchildren, Rachelle Pownall and her husband, Paul, and Chris Amiot, all of Zimmerman, MN; 6 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Brady, Ava, Aubrey, Brinna and Cody; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brule of (city and state). She is preceded in death by her husband, Meddy; parents Eldage and Leontive Brule, and 4 brothers: Maurice Brule, Harvey (Delores) Brule, Andrew Brule, and Bob (Darlene) Brule. Blessed be Lorraine's memory.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine Amiot will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020