Lorraine (Lysne) Guttu, 91, of Pembina, ND, passed away from congestive
heart failure December 5, 2019 in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her
family that loved her beyond measure. Lorraine was born January 7, 1928
in East Grand Forks, MN, the eldest daughter of eight to Conrad and
Blanche Lysne.
Lorraine was raised and educated in Crookston, MN, where her parents
owned and operated their family business. She graduated from the
Cathedral School and after graduation, worked for a bank. One evening,
she met George Guttu and the two fell in love. On September 25, 1948,
they married and would go on to spend almost 65 years together until
George passed away in 2013.
The spring of 1952 brought them to Wahpeton, ND where George attended
college. In 1954, George's work with the United States Border Patrol
brought them to the southern border where they lived for seven years
before moving to Columbus, ND. In 1966, Lorraine and George, their six
children, a cage full of bunnies, and a German shepherd, traveled in a
snow storm to Pembina, ND where they established their roots in a
community they came to love.
Lorraine was devoted to her family, friends, community and especially
her faith. She was an active member of the Assumption Catholic Church
Altar Society which included baking and serving for functions at the
Church. She gladly shared in the duties of maintaining the Church,
including cleaning and pressing the altar linens every week for over 45
years. She enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post
#77 as well as working two separate jobs outside of the home. She was a
lifetime student, always teaching herself new things. She sewed and
stitched clothing for her children, grandchildren and great
grandchildren, not to mention countless others.
She took great joy in tending her beautiful flower gardens around their
home, canning the harvest of George's garden and baking cookies and pies
that could be shared anytime of the day.
Lorraine was a vibrant soul, one who lit up the room whenever she
entered. She liked all types of music and loved to dance. She had a
passion for art, painting to her heart's content while creating
beautiful pieces that decorated her home and those of others.
Once retired, Lorraine and George explored the United States while
visiting friends and family. In addition, they enjoyed worldly travels
with family members including trips to Italy, France, and Ireland.
Lorraine had an adventurous spirit and at the young age of 86, she
climbed to the top of Blarney Castle, awaited her turn, leaned backwards
and kissed the Blarney Stone.
Lorraine is survived by six children: Michelle (Michael) Schumacher,
Grand Forks, ND; Jeff (Cathy) Guttu, Green Bay, WI; Michael (Carol)
Guttu, Kerrville, TX; James (Jennifer) Guttu, Pembina, ND; Connie (Linn)
Hodgson and Marica (David) Wilkie, Grand Forks, ND; brothers, Howard
(Gigi) Lysne, Evergreen, CO and Myron (Karen) Lysne, Palm Desert, CA;
sisters, Connie Chase, LaPine, OR; Joann Gagnon, Apple Valley, MN and
Suzie (Tom) Nomis, Green River, WY; 14 grandchildren, 23
great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in
death by her husband George, her parents, and siblings Michael Lysne and
Geri Psick.
Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, at Assumption
of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Pembina, ND followed by the
Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary
South Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019