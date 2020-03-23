|
Louise Ellen "Lou" Hoff, age 91, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Crookston, MN, was reunited with her beloved husband and all five of her children in heaven on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She passed at the Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo, ND, where she received care over the past 8 years.
Louise Ellen Axelson was born on June 5, 1928, in Crookston, MN, the daughter of the late Roy and Alice (Beauchene) Axelson. She was raised in Crookston, MN, and graduated from Crookston High School. On December 7, 1946, she was married to Hilmer "Red" Hoff in Lancaster, MN. They made their home in Crookston, MN, until the early 1960's when they moved to Fargo, ND. They raised their family in Fargo, where Lou also worked as a seamstress at JC Penny. After Red's retirement from Nash Finch trucking in 1984 they wintered in Apache Junction, AZ, and spent their summers at Meadow Lake, near Detroit Lakes, MN. In 2001, they moved back to Fargo, ND, and Red unfortunately passed in 2004.
Lou's passions included spending time with her family, traveling and relaxing at the lake with Red, raising and hunting with Laborador retrievers and doing arts and crafts projects, which she would share with friends and family.
Lou is survived by her grandchildren, Brian (Cori Van Brunt) Kane of Minneapolis, MN, Mary (Scott) Wohlman of Fargo, ND, Michelle (Billy) Henley of Yukon, OK, Cassidy Jones and Elizabeth Lind-Hoff, both of Colorado Springs, CO, Amber Hoff, Henderson, NV, Jennifer (Bryan) Swinnea, Skidmore, TX, and Cory (Wanda Jones) Hoff Waverly, GA; great-grandchildren, Megan Wohlman, Ayva Henley, Allyson Jones, Sunshine Hoff, Aaron Swinnea, Taylor, Sydney, and Mason Swinnea, and Tyler, Chantal, and Serena Jones; sister, Linda (Fred) Elsnau of Glendale, CA; and daughter in law, Cathy Lind-Hoff of Colorado Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilmer "Red" Hoff; children, Judi Wang, Bill Hoff, Robert Hoff, Janice Hoff, and Kenneth Hoff; parents, Roy and Alice Axelson; brothers, Richard and Robert Axelson; and sisters, Carol Schwede and Donna Salvhus. .
A private family service for Lou will be held in the Spring of 2020.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020