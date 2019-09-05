Home

Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Luke Anthony Honea

Luke Anthony Honea Obituary
Luke Anthony Honea born on August 12, 1969, passed away in his apartment in August 2019.

Luke is preceded in death by his mother, Marvine (Lakedon) Honea and father, Franklin Honea, and sister, Mary Robinson. Luke is survived by his siblings Rose Honea, John Honea, Paul Honea, Jane Honea, Luci Honea, Joan Delaney, Rita Aigner, Love Vieira, nine nieces and nephews, and many friends and relatives.

A private ceremony will occur at a later date. Full obituary will be posted on www.stenshoelhouske.com.

Condolences can be sent to the Honea Family at 10213 Fraizer Street NE, Blaine, MN 55014.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
