West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center; Mable (Simmons) Johanneck, 86, Riverview Place of Fargo, ND, formerly Crookston, MN, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo.Private Graveside Service: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, MN.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center; westfuneralhome.com

