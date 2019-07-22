|
|
Madonna "Rose" Mireault, age 81, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 18th, at Essentia Health Hospital in Fosston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fosston with Father JohnMelkies Suvakeen presiding. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Fosston. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, July 25th, and for one hour prior to the service on Friday. All visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fosston. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be sent at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Madonna "Rose" Bougie was born on June 5, 1938 to parents Rose and Walter Bougie. Her mother passed shortly after Rose was born. She was raised by her aunt Clara and uncle Albert Arel just a block away from her dad's home where he lived taking care of his parents. Rose went to St. Joseph's Catholic School in Crookston, MN. She received, Holy Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Anne's in Crookston, MN. As a young adult, she worked in a grocery store and as a candy striper.
Rose was united in marriage to James Mireault on May 6, 1957 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Crookston. After their marriage, they moved to Minneapolis for a short time before returning to Crookston where Rose worked for the Telephone Company. In 1958, Rose began her dream job as a mother. In her early years of motherhood, she dedicated her time to managing their home while Jim worked on the road. She hosted many family holiday gatherings sharing her delicious baked goods. Rose took her children on many adventures including fishing at Union Lake (she even dug up her own worms), traveling by RV out West and spending the summer months at Detroit Lakes.
A few of Roses many contributions include being a part of the Befrienders, helping to start the MCCL chapter in Fosston in 1974 and the senior meals program in Fosston, teaching Friday school, and making and selling rosaries and aprons to raise funds for cancer patient's families. At Mireault's Home Furnishings, Rose enjoyed helping customers select fabric, drapery and wallpaper. She had a keen eye for color and style! Rose was a very skilled seamstress and loved embroidery and knitting. She made many garments for her family members.
After retirement, Rose and Jim spent 17 winters in Mesa, Arizona. During the summer months, a great joy for them was spending weekends at Lake of the Woods. While Jim fished, Rose spent her time shopping with friends, enjoying time with family and having her grandchildren visit. Many hours were spent playing cards, board games and eating popcorn. Rose loved nothing more than seeing her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren together. In 2010, Rose and Jim were honored by the Diocese of Crookston by receiving the Bishop's Marriage Medal. In 2013, Rose took a religious pilgrimage by bus, making many stops on the way to the final destination: The Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Wisconsin.
Rose passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Essentia Hospital in Fosston, MN at the age of 81.
She is survived by her five children, Renee (husband, Jon) Rustad of Fosston, MN, Cynthia Mireault (husband, Paul Rasmussen) of Bagley, Greg (wife, Keri) Mireault of Fosston, Mary (husband, Scott) Blotske of Bemidji, and Al (wife, Wendy) Mireault of Dallas, TX; daughter, Robin (husband, Chris Butirro) of Hoffman Estates, IL; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister Irene Lamere; brother Rosaire Arel; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Seril Mireault; son, Timothy James Mireault; Sister Claire, Donald, Eugene, Paul, and Frank Arel, Elizabeth Thompson, Clara and Albert Arel; parents Walther Ralph Bougie and Rose Evelyn Powers Bougie.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from July 22 to July 23, 2019