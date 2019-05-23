|
Margaret "Marge" C. Fournier, age 90, Grand Forks, and formerly of Crookston, died May 19, 2019 at home with her family at her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00 PM at the Cathedral in Crookston with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church.
Burial will be in St. Dorothy Cemetery in Dorothy, MN.
Funeral arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019
