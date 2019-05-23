Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
615 S Minnesota St
Crookston, MN 56716
(218) 281-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Fournier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. "Marge" Fournier

Obituary Flowers

Margaret C. "Marge" Fournier Obituary
Margaret "Marge" C. Fournier, age 90, Grand Forks, and formerly of Crookston, died May 19, 2019 at home with her family at her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00 PM at the Cathedral in Crookston with a visitation from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church.

Burial will be in St. Dorothy Cemetery in Dorothy, MN.

Funeral arrangements are with Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.