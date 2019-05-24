|
|
Margaret "Marge" C. Fournier, age 90, of Grand Forks, ND and formerly of Crookston and Dorothy, MN, went to be with her Lord on May 19, 2019. She passed away at home, with her family at her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28th at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, MN with a visitation at 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Dorothy Cemetery in Dorothy, MN.
Margaret Catherine Ford was born on December 19, 1928 in Red Lake Falls, MN to Robert and Catherine (Schmidt) Ford. Margaret attended Wylie Township Country School, and then went on to Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls.
On January 22, 1946 Marge married Zeno Casavan at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church in Dorothy, MN. The couple was blessed with twelve children. Sadly, after 42 years of marriage, Zeno passed away in 1988. Later, Marge met and eventually married Louis Fournier at the Cathedral Church in Crookston, MN on September 25, 1994. In sorrow, Louis passed away May 4th, 2000.
Marge was a homemaker for many years, until her children were all grown. She then worked at Detroiter Mobile Homes in Red Lake Falls for 19 ½ years; Land O' Lakes in Thief River Falls, MN; and the Golden Link Center in Crookston, MN. Marge lived in several places during her life which include Dorothy, MN; Crookston, MN; Venice, FL; and Grand Forks, ND.
Marge was a proud member of the St. Dorothy Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN; Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Crookston, MN; the Crookston Garden Center, Golden Link Senior Center, VFW Post 1902 Auxiliary, and the Eagles Auxiliary, also in Crookston. She was given the "Experienced American Award" through the Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston. She was also the recipient of several awards over the years for her beautiful flowers and lush vegetables, which she grew in her three-acre garden on the farm. Marge stayed busy working and helping others, which brought her much happiness. She loved to cook, bake, travel, and had a very "green thumb." She raised her twelve children, which included two sets of twin girls, on a farm in Red Lake Falls, MN. Marge enjoyed attending church, woodworking, arts and crafts, canning food, going to the casino, and playing bingo.
Margaret is survived by her children Varuna (Clarence) Boutain, Breezy Point, MN; Diann (Mike) Renner, Claremont, FL; Tina MacKellar, Punta Gorda, FL; Rose (Sonny) Saice, Mahnomen, MN; Judy (Jon) Mackowick, Grand Forks, ND; Jane (Randy) Cargill, Annandale, MN; Art (Mary) Casavan, Grand Forks, ND; Allen (Joyce) Casavan, Blackduck, MN; Sandra (Gary) Corbin, Crookston, MN; Sharon (Mylo) Lilke, Grand Forks, ND; Polly (Tony) Newquist, Crookston, MN; Barb (Gene) Johnson, Crookston, MN; 35 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Zeno Casavan (1988); second husband, Louis Fournier (2000); two daughters, Rose Saice and Jane Cargill; one son, Allen Casavan; two grandsons, Brad Casavan and David Boutain; siblings, Pat, Hank, Arnold, and Francis Ford, Eileen King, and Jane King, and one son-in-law, William MacKellar.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019