Margaret Jennifer Houske, 66, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with her loving family at her side. The memorial service for Jennifer Houske will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Sand Hill Lutheran Church, near Climax, MN, with The Rev. Joy Grainger, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Brevik family plot of the Bardo Cemetery near Eldred, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019