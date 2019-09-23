|
Margaret Jennifer Houske, 66, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with her loving family at her side.
Jennifer, as she was best known throughout her life, was born in Crookston, MN on February 13, 1953, the daughter of Clifford and Mona (Estenson) Brevik. She grew up on the family farm in Roome Township, near Crookston, and graduated from Crookston Central High School with the Class of 1971. After her marriage to Joe Houske the couple moved to Tampa Bay, Florida to raise their 4 children. Jennifer's love of music was shared and embraced by each of her kids.
In 2011 she moved back to the area and was able to spend more time with her beloved sister, Patty Robinson, and her family. Jennifer also rediscovered her extensive relationship of cousins and other family; and renewed many old friendships. Her son and best friend, Kyle, who lives in Grand Forks, best summed up her return, "It filled her heart and she always tried to have her cup runneth over as she exalted in the pleasureful connections that turned her days right side up." Jennifer further filled her days working in the Central Supply Department of Altru Hospital. The Bardo Cemetery, near her family's farm, had long been looked after and kept up by her parents. She took on the task of restoring the lawns and pruning the trees and bushes, putting in long days while keeping the legacy of Cliff and Mona going.
Surviving family members include 4 children: Kjersten Margaret Waring and her husband, Blake, of Riverview, FL, Jared John Houske and his wife, Stacey, of Douglasville, GA, Gretchen Lynn Houske of Tampa, FL, and Kyle Joseph Houske of Grand Forks, ND; 4 grandchildren: Evan, Ellie, and Jett Waring, and Parker Houske; as well as, extended family and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Mona Brevik; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Ann and James Robinson. May God bless Jennifer's memory.
The memorial service for Jennifer Houske will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Sand Hill Lutheran Church, near Climax, MN, with The Rev. Joy Grainger, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for the hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Brevik family plot of the Bardo Cemetery, near Eldred, MN.
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019