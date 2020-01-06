|
Margaret Unruh, 61, Mandan, departed from this life on January 1, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck with a prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7th, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N. 7th St., Bismarck. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fairview cemetery following the service. www.bismarckfuneralhome.com
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020