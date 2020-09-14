Maria Cristina Resendiz, 82 of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, while surrounded and comforted by her loving family.
Cristina was born on October 27, 1937 at Temamatla, Mexico, the daughter of Ventura and Guadalupe del Rio. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lauro Resendiz Jr., on November 5, 1963. The couple would later move to Texas, then Akeley, MN, and finally to Crookston, where they lived out their blessed lives.
While Lauro was employed on the Everett Solheim farm, Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Together, she and Lauro raised their 6 children in a very loving home on the Solheim farmstead. They later moved into Crookston where in addition to caring for her own children also took on a daycare business, as well as foster care. Cristina had a big heart and more than enough love to share with her family and her daycare kids, who affectionately called her Mama. After 30 years as a daycare provider Cristina retired and worked for D&D Thomforde's Garden Center.
Cristina was a devoted member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, rarely missing a Sunday service, and also participated in the Church's Evening Guild and Sewing Circle. She had a wonderful work ethic, giving her all and always putting other's needs before her own. Cristina was such a remarkable woman and as busy as she was, taught herself to read, write, and speak English, and to drive, eventually earning her driver's license. After much studying she later enjoyed her proudest accomplishment on November 20, 2002 when she was sworn in as a U.S. citizen, achieved after 50 years as a resident of Crookston. Cristina was held in high regard by all of her neighbors who became her dearest friends, and especially her best friend and "sister" Dolores Rodriguez. She was well known for her famous hot sauce, tortillas, and rice. Cristina had a contagiously unique laugh, and enjoyed going for walks, cooking, baking, and making quilts. All her interests and pastimes were secondary to the joy she felt when spending time with her family. Sadly, Lauro passed away on October 10, 1996.
Cristina's memory will be forever treasured by her 6 children: Robert and LeeAnn Resendiz of Byron, MN, and Rosie and Robert Gutierrez, Rick Resendiz, Rebeca Resendiz-Gutierrez and Richard, and Ruben and Dawn Resendiz, all of Crookston, MN, and Rita Resendiz-Abfalter and Randall of Ramsey, MN; a special niece, Ruth Resendiz-Olson and Curt of Circle Pines, MN; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Michaela of Los Angeles, CA and Consuelo of Mexico; 2 brothers-in-law, Gilbert (Alice) of Rochester, MN and Humbert (Roleen) of Cass Lake, MN; and 2 sisters-in-law, Margaret and Noemi (Philip) of Rochester, MN; together with many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to Lauro, her beloved husband of 32 years, Cristina was preceded in death by her parents, Ventura and Guadalupe del Rio; parents-in-law, Lauro and Margarita; 4 brothers and 2 sisters; and 2 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law.
The funeral service for Cristina Resendiz will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Crookston, MN with The Rev. Steve Bohler, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00am to 12 Noon, followed by the Sharing of Memories until 12:45pm, with visitation once again resuming until 1:00pm. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be livestreamed by going to www.stenshoelhouske.com
, clicking on Cristina's obituary, and following the prompts. Interment will take place at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. The family would like to offer special thanks to the helpers and friends of PCA, especially Rena Bouchard, Araceli Ledesma, and Ruth Resendiz-Olson, who cared for Cristina until her passing; and the staff of the Villa St. Vincent and Hospice of the Red River Valley. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Cristina's name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Our Savior's School.
Online registry: www.stenshoelhouske.com