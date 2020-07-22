Marilyn Mateer, 91, of Greeley, CO, and formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Bonell Good Samaritan Society in Greeley, where she had resided for the past eight years.



Marilyn Elizabeth Meyer was born June 19, 1929, in Bird Island, MN, to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Neubauer Meyer. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated from Bird Island St Mary's Catholic School in 1947. She graduated from St Cloud (MN) Business College in 1949.



On December 27, 1950, she married Donald Mateer at St Mary's Parsonage in Bird Island. Following his military discharge in 1954, the couple settled in Appleton, MN, where they owned and operated a car dealership. She began a long-term bookkeeping/accounting relationship with JCPenney, first in Appleton before accepting a transfer to the Crookston, MN store in 1968, retiring in 1987. After retiring from JCPenney, she was bookkeeper for Anderson Beverages for a number of years.



Marilyn and Don enjoyed many summers in a trailer on Upper Red Lake where they fished and participated in many campground activities, making numerous friendships along the way. In 2007, they relocated to Columbus, NE, to be closer to their daughter and in 2010 moved to Greeley, CO. Don passed away August 29, 2011.



Survivors include her daughter, Lori Thurley and her husband, Richard of Greeley, CO; two grandchildren: Sara Ball and her husband Zach, of Kailua HI; and Adam, of Irving, TX; and two great-grandsons, Boomer and Rocky (due Sept.2). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Robert, in February 1992.



There will be no funeral services. Burial will be at a later date in Appleton Municipal Cemetery, Appleton MN. Adamson Life Celebration Home handled arrangements.

