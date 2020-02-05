|
Mark Alroy Nephew, age 64, of Brainerd, MN, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home.
Mark was born May 2, 1955 in Crookston, MN, the son of Roy and Bernice (Anderson) Nephew. He attended Crookston Central High School graduating with the Class of 1973. Mark loved listening to music, especially the Eagles (just ask his neighbors!). Mark worked with the band, Clown, doing lights and sound. He was a fanatic Vikings fan and loved riding his Harley. In 1976, he moved to Bismarck, ND and started his career in sheet metal which took him to many cities and states. He also was able to work alongside his older brother, Dan.
Mark met the love of his life, Kathy Siwek in 1996 while playing Bingo at the in Crookston. In 2008, they moved to Brainerd, where they currently reside, to be closer to the kids, but mainly the grandkids! Mark loved playing with his grandkids as he was always a "kid at heart"! Mark loved watching his daily "soaps" on TV along with Western Movies. He was always up for stopping to do "shake of the day" and catching up with the "boys". One of Mark's greatest achievements was graduating from Central Lakes College in Brainerd in May 2019 with a degree in small engines.
Mark is survived by the love of his life, Kathy; stepdaughter, Jen (Ben) Peterson and their girls, Hannah (Sam Haug), Macey, and Alyssa Peterson, all of Baxter; stepson, Shawn (Stephanie) Siwek and their children, Connor and Lauren, of Bloomington, MN; brother, Dan (Lynda) Nephew, of Horace, ND; and sisters, Pam Schmidt, of Dilworth, MN and Sandy Embertson, of Mentor, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-sister, Marsha Schultz; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Nelson – Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior to services. Luncheon to follow. Mark's wishes were to be cremated and then be buried in the family plot in Mentor, MN later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles (124 Front Street – Brainerd, MN 56401).
Published in Crookston Daily Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020